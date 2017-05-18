Business, Companies

Petrol costliest in Mumbai at Rs 76.91 a litre as Maha levies surcharge

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 18, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
With new levy, total surcharge on petrol in Maharahstra has gone up to Rs 11, report says.
There is Rs 11 surcharge on petrol in Maharashtra.
 There is Rs 11 surcharge on petrol in Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Petrol buyers in Mumbai just be prepared to pay more for 1 litre of fuel as Maharashtra government has levied an additional Rs 2 surcharge on the essential commodity.

The cash-starved state government has taken the decision merely four weeks after it introduced a price hike in petrol last month. Ironically, the central government on Tuesday announced a cut in petrol price by Rs 2.16 per litre.

"The notification issued by the state government has taken the surcharge to Rs 11 a litre, besides the value added tax or VAT of 26 per cent in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and 25 per cent in rest of the state," a report in the Hindustan Times said.

The report adds that Maharashtra government headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP wants to earn an extra revenue of Rs 700 crore a year from the additional levy on petrol.

The state government had no other option but to bring in a hike in petrol prices as its coffers have recorded lesser revenues from big revenue generating sources for a state like excise duty on liquor and stamp duty on housing transactions, the report said.

Tags: petrol, petrol prices, petrol & diesel, diesel, diesel prices, fuel prices, dynamic pricing formula, oil marketing companies, omcs, oil ministry, oil & gas, fuel supply
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Representational image

Petrol price cut by Rs 2.16 per litre, diesel by Rs 2.10

Prior to that, petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.04 a litre from April 16.
15 May 2017 11:46 PM
Representational image

Petrol likely to be cut by Rs 1.60 per litre today

In Vizag, the petrol price has come down by Rs 2.18 and diesel price by Rs 2.10 per litre since May 1.
15 May 2017 12:53 AM
IOC said customers may verify fuel prices by downloading the company app or visiting its website. (Photo: PTI/File)

First 5 cities in India go for daily change in petrol, disel prices from today

Dynamic pricing formula will remove big leaps in rates that need to be effected at end of fortnight.
01 May 2017 9:28 AM
Petrol in Maharahstra will cost Rs 77.45 from Saturday.

Petrol in Maharashtra costs Rs 3 a litre more as state raises VAT

Petrol Dealers Association, however, clarifies there will be no change in diesel prices.
22 Apr 2017 4:39 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Man fights off 10-foot ferocious shark in dangerous tug-of-war

The 10-foot shark held on to the net even after the Aussie fisherman poked the nose as the battle went on for over 17 seconds with the 300-kg fish. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Zomato hacked, data of 17 million users stolen

email and address and password information of about 17 million uses from the company's data base has been stolen.
 

Karnataka temple gets unusual visitor in 12-foot crocodile

The temple priests called the villagers to guide the 12-foot crocodile out of the precinct with the help of a rope used like a lasso to hold onto the crocodile’s teeth. (Photo: Pixabay- for representational purpose only)
 

AI hogs limelight at Google I/O 2017 Day 1

The first day of the event kicked off with Google showcasing its intention to implement artificial intelligence in all of their apps and services.
 

Hindi Medium movie review: A magic you will never forget

A still from the film.
 

Cannes film festival Day 1: Winsome Deepika is a sight to behold on red carpet!

Deepika dazzled in a sheer purple gown and bold danglers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

United Breweries shares tank 5 pc as Q4 net drops sharply

At NSE, shares of the company declined by 4.77 per cent to Rs 773.35.

Ford's global job cut unlikely to have major impact in India

The company will be communicating to employees in early June the full details of its separation programme

Airtel now offers 60GB high speed data for Rs 899 in broadband

Airtel's Rs 1,299 plan offers 125 GB (75 GB earlier) and the Rs 1,499 plan offers 160 GB (100 GB earlier).

Domestic market can compensate IT job losses overseas: Assocham

Representational Image

BSNL signs pacts with Facebook, MobiKwik

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham