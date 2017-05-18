ED impounds Vijay Mallya's Alibag farm house worth Rs 100 crore

Mumbai: India's ace anti-money laundering agency Enforcement Directorate has further intensified its crackdown against properties owned by Vijay Mallya in a loans default and money laundering cases.

ED that works under department of revenue of India's Finance Ministry has taken into its custody a farm house that founder of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines owned until today. The property lies in Alibag, another holiday destination, in Maharashtra.

Earlier, a group of 17 lenders led by the State Bank of India had auctioned Mallya's Kingfisher Villa for Rs 73 crore to recover dues after the liquor baron failed to repay Rs 9,000 crore loan he took for starting and running KFA.