 LIVE !  :  India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury
 
Business, Companies

Ratan Tata likely to step down as chairman of Tata Trusts: Report

REUTERS
Published Dec 16, 2016, 9:28 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 9:33 am IST
The role of the Trusts has been at the center of the ongoing feud between Tata and Tata Sons' ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry.
Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata
 Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata is "most likely" to step down as chairman of the Tata Trusts, which control a 66 per cent stake in the $100 billion Tata conglomerate's holding company Tata Sons, said a Times of India report citing Tata's long-time confidant R K Krishna Kumar.

The Trusts have asked an external consultant to advise them on the selection process, which could be completed by the middle of next year, said Krishna Kumar according to the report, adding that the next chairman of the Trusts will be an Indian, but not necessarily a member of the Tata family.

The role of the Trusts has been at the center of the ongoing feud between Tata and Tata Sons' ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons were not immediately reachable for comment on the Times of India report.

"The next chairman has to be someone who has the right vision and be in complete alignment with the will of the Tata Group founders," said Krishna Kumar, a group veteran and a trustee of the Tata Trusts, according to the report.

He added that Tata's successor at the Tata Trusts could be an external person even though the current trustees are free to suggest potential candidates, the report said.

In public letters to group company shareholders, Mistry has said the trustees abused their position by calling for information and seeking discussions on matters they considered material and dictating Tata Sons' decisions using veto right of their nominee directors.

Tata Sons has rejected those claims, and has blamed Mistry for governance lapses.

Tags: ratan tata, cyrus mistry, tata trusts, tata group

Lifestyle Gallery

Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Insect in saline bottle at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Prabhalika was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on December 7 and was undergoing treatment for both fever and pneumonia.
 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Cisco inks pacts in Gujarat for IoT, smart city solutions

The innovation centre will enable startups and entrepreneurs to build smart city and IoT-based solutions.

OVL H1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 512 crore

Representational image.

'Kimberly-Clark to focus on its broad-based market in India'

Kimberly-Clark's vision to improving the everyday lives of our consumers and contributing positively to the society and environment.

Shah Rukh Khan inks deal with Netflix for web streaming of his movies

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Unitech Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 13 crore

Unitech posted net loss of Rs 65.70 crore in year-ago period.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham