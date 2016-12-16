 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets but England look to dominate India on Day 1 of the fifth Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: Jadeja removes Root before tea interval
 
No plans to quit Tata Trusts at this point of time: Ratan Tata

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2016, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 2:25 pm IST
With his statement, Tata Group patriarch denies widely reported rumours that he is stepping down from Tata Trusts.
Mumbai: Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata on Friday denied widely publicised media reports that he is stepping down from Tata Trusts.  CNBC-TV18 reported that Tata has no plans to step down at this point of time.

He is looking forward to continue his involvement with the Trusts' initiatives, the news service reported.

On Thursday, it was widely reported through out media houses that Tata Sons interim chairman has plans to resign and quit the helms of $103 billion tea-to-chemicals conglomerate.

Both Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry have been lodged in a bitter battle since the latter was ousted from Tata Sons as its chairman on October 25 at a hurriedly called board meeting.

Tags: ratan tata, cyrus mistry, tata trusts, tata sons
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

