Business, Companies

TCS investors worry as Chandra set to move to Tats Sons

REUTERS
Published Jan 16, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 11:06 am IST
Shares of IT major were down more than 4 per cent on Friday, a day after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
N Chandrasekaran has been named new Tats Sons chairman.
 N Chandrasekaran has been named new Tats Sons chairman.

Mumbai: Moving the head of Tata Consultancy Services to the top job at Tata group's holding company fills a critical hole for the salt-to-software conglomerate, but it leaves another at its most valuable company ahead of a complex and unpredictable 2017.

The promotion of Tata veteran Natarajan Chandrasekaran — the well-regarded, high-performing boss of TCS under whom shares have quadrupled — should be no surprise.

But the departure of Chandrasekaran, known as Chandra, from the Tata group's most profitable arm still rattled investors. They sent TCS shares down more than 4 percent on Friday, a day after it also posted better-than-expected quarterly results.  

"The IT industry is facing headwinds, and shareholders would have preferred Chandra to stay as CEO for some more time," said Souvik Guha, an analyst with Shriram Asset Management, which owns shares in TCS.

Indeed, for Tata Sons, promoting one-time Tata intern Chandrasekaran to chairman of the $100 billion conglomerate is something of a gamble: to help unpick the group's boardroom troubles, he leaves behind the growth engine and crown jewel.

The vast majority of Tata Sons' annual revenue comes from dividend payouts. Key businesses include Tata Steel and Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata Motors. But TCS, with its IT services and consulting businesses, accounts for nearly 90 percent of total group revenue.

Investor concerns highlight the outsized importance of TCS, more than 70 percent owned by Tata.

"Investors were more confident about Chandra," said a fund manager at a local mutual fund, which owns shares in TCS.

"In a tough time when volume growth is elusive, you want someone with a proven track record and it would been preferable to have someone from the business side."

Chandrasekaran has been replaced at TCS by Rajesh Gopinathan, described by analysts and insiders as a meticulous operations man. Fund managers fret, however, over the vision for the IT services firm, at a time when it needs to tackle slowing growth in the industry and a problematic period ahead.

From an incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States, determined to clamp down on visas vital to the smooth operations of IT services companies in their biggest market, to the still unravelling fallout from Britain's move to bow out of the European Union, TCS will face one of its most complex years.

Some also fear that Chandra will have little opportunity to lavish attention on TCS in the new role, as he will be saddled with untying the Gordian knot of Tata Sons politics, and also overseeing 200 group companies - all against the background of a bitter ongoing spat with its ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Mistry has publicly detailed the complex array of problems the conglomerate faces from its troubled European steel segment, from ethical concerns to allegations of fraudulent transactions at its Air Asia India joint-venture, and a host of other issues.

Rocking the boat

Chandra, who joined the Tata group in 1987, rose through the ranks to become TCS CEO in 2009. Under his leadership, TCS revenue has risen almost fourfold and its workforce has almost tripled.

TCS has fared better than rivals Infosys and Wipro. This is despite a rapidly evolving landscape that has forced IT services players to rethink some increasingly commoditised services and innovate with offerings such as automation and artificial intelligence to win clients and boost revenue.

The size of TCS has long been its strength, but the changes in the industry mean its size could also become a challenge.

"In a time marked with multiple challenges and key headwinds impacting the IT sector, this is not an apt moment to rock the boat for TCS," said Reliance Securities analyst Harit Shah, adding that Chandra's relationships will be missed.

TCS has more than tripled the number of its $100 million plus accounts in the last six years to 34 from 10, according to data from JPMorgan. Over that same period, Infosys has only grown that customer base to 18 from 11.

Its stock has also vastly outperformed both Infosys and its third-largest Indian rival, Wipro, in that same period.

Inside the company, executives at the 350,000-strong firm are more confident, describing the new TCS chief, Gopinathan, as "hands-on".

"Chandra will be at the helm and he will continue to guide the new CEO," said RK Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management, which owns TCS shares.

Tags: tcs, tata sons, chandrasekaran, donald trump, it industry, h1 b
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not everyone has the courage to do what Priyanka has done: Kareena on KWK

Kareena Kapoor Khan
 

I am always dating a businessman from London: Sonam Kapoor on KWK

Sonam Kapoor
 

Video: Singer Atif Aslam stops concert to save woman from eve teaser

Making a very important statement by his actions (Photo: AFP/YouTube)
 

US First lady Melania Trump and the political fashion police

Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record as India beat England

Virat Kohli became the first batsman to hit 15 centuries in successful chases in 60 innings, surpassing the 14 in 124 innings by Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh 2017 poll candidate, 'Fakkad Baba', who has predicted his victory

Fakkad Baba. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

TCS investors rattled after Chandrasekaran departure

Newly appointed Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

Hindustan Coca-Cola to invest Rs 1,000 cr to set up two plants

HCCBL currently operates 26 bottling plants and covers about 65 per cent of bottling operations for Coca-Cola in the country.

ONGC to offer khadi vouchers to employees: KVIC chairman

The total sale of KVIC products will be about Rs 47 crore over 2 months.

IFCI cuts benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points

The new rate would be effective from January 15.

CBI case a 'shock'; will hit Air India hard, says Lohani

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani. (photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham