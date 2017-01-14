Business, Companies

TCS is only company I have worked for: N Chandrasekaran

Published Jan 14, 2017
Tata Sons chairman designate says he believes new management will take TCS to next level of 'our aspirations'.
Mumbai: N Chandrasekaran who will start his new innings as Tata Sons chairman on February 21 shared with his former employees good times he spent at TCS, country’s largest private sector employer.

Chandra as he is known in corporate world in a letter to employees at the IT bellwether wrote that he enjoyed every bit and every one of over 31 “incredible” years he spent with them.

"TCS is the only company I have worked for,” CNBC-TV18 quoted him as saying. He tells employees in the letter that he has full faith in them and is confident that new management team will take TCS to next level of “our aspirations”.

Chandra’s association with Tata group or TCS goes way back in 1987 when he joined the company as an intern. Since then, he never looked back and rose to become COO and later the chief executive in 2009.

On Thursday, Tata group appointed Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman, the holding company of $103 billion salt-to-steel behemoth. Search committee formed immediately after Cyrus Mistry’s ouster as chairman was saddled with the task to look for a new chairman.

Search panel headed by Ratan Tata could not ignore the impeccable credentials Chandrasekaran came equipped with at the interview at Tata headquarters  in South Mumbai.

