Business, Companies

TCS posts 11 per cent rise in Q3 profit at Rs 6,778 crore

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Tata Group’s crown jewel had reported a net profit of Rs 6,110 crore under the Ind-AS accounting system for the corresponding period last fiscal.
Revenue rose to Rs 29,735 crore, up 8.7 per cent over the year-ago period and 1.5 per cent from the preceding September quarter.
 Revenue rose to Rs 29,735 crore, up 8.7 per cent over the year-ago period and 1.5 per cent from the preceding September quarter.

Mumbai: TCS, the largest software exporter, on Thursday reported a street-beating 10.9 per cent rise in third quarter net profit at Rs 6,778 crore helped by growth in digital and traditional financial sectors, but flagged issues surrounding the H1-B visas in the US as a key headwind going forward.

The Tata Group’s crown jewel had reported a net profit of Rs 6,110 crore under the Ind-AS accounting system for the corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue rose to Rs 29,735 crore, up 8.7 per cent over the year-ago period and 1.5 per cent from the preceding September quarter. The net profit growth is up 2.9 per cent on a sequential basis.

In the wake of a new Bill being introduced to regulate visas in the United States, which contributes over 65 per cent of its revenues, amid a fear of a rise in protectionist tendencies in the Donald Trump regime, MD and CEO N Chandrasekaran acknowledged visas as a potential headwind.

Tags: tata group

Lifestyle Gallery

26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what a Chennai cabbie did after asking passenger for Rs 2000 note

Many have been using it to avoid paying at toll booths (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump filled presser with staffers who laughed and applauded: report

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)
 

Bairavaa movie review: Vijay saves inadequately etched film

A still from the film.
 

Vin Diesel dodges questions on Donald Trump, focuses on film’s promotion

Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and D. J Caruso dressed in Indian attire. The film is releasing on January 13.
 

In a rare gesture, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies solo in MiG-21

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies MiG-21 'Type-96' aircraft (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Watch: Vin Diesel kisses Deepika Padukone in front of huge crowd of fans

The highly anticipated film is set to release on January 14, much before its US release.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Tata Sons names new boss

TCS CEO Natrajan Chandrasekaran.

TCS names Rajesh Gopinathan as MD and CEO

TCS new MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan. (Photo: TCS.com)

Airtel rolls out payments bank, to invest Rs 3,000 crore

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Phoro: AFP)

Infosys shares up over 3 per cent ahead of Q3 earnings

On the volume front, 2.62 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 59 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

N Chandrasekaran is new Tata Sons chairman; first non-Parsi to head group

Natarajan Chandrasekaran.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham