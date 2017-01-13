Business, Companies

Infosys Q3 profit up 7 per cent to Rs 3,708 crore

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 10:25 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 11:24 am IST
IT major revises its current fiscal constant currency revenue guidance to 8.4-8.8 per cent against 8-9 per cent.
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.
 Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.

Bengaluru: Country's second-largest software firm Infosys today reported a 7 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,708 crore for the October-December quarter of the current fiscal.

The IT major revised its current fiscal constant currency revenue guidance to 8.4-8.8 per cent against 8-9 per cent estimated earlier. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm's net profit stood at Rs 3,465 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago.

Its consolidated revenues in the third quarter rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 17,273 crore from Rs 15,902 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. Reacting to the results, Infosys shares fell 0.61 per cent in early morning trade to Rs 993.95 apiece on BSE.

"Taking into account seasonal and other additional headwinds for the quarter, our Q3 revenue performance was broadly in line with our expectations," Infosys CEO and MD Vishal Sikka said.

Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao said the company's utilisation has remained healthy in a seasonally soft quarter. "Our continued efforts to improve employee engagement and experience resulted in a reduction in attrition. During the quarter, we added 77 clients and also added 2 clients in the USD 75mn-plus revenue category," he added.

Besides, Infosys has appointed Ravikumar S as Deputy Chief Operating Officer, who will report to Rao with immediate effect. In addition to his current responsibility of heading the global delivery organisation, Ravikumar will oversee certain strategic business enabling functions and will be based in India, it said.

In dollar terms, Infosys posted a 4.4 per cent jump in net profit to USD 547 million, while revenue was up 6 per cent to USD 2.5 billion in the third quarter. During the quarter, the company paid interim dividend including tax of Rs 3,029 crore.

Infosys' total headcount at the end of December quarter stood at over 1.99 lakh, down marginally from the September quarter. Its liquid assets including cash and cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets and government bonds were at Rs 35,697 crore as on December 31, 2016 as compared to Rs 35,640 crore as on September 30, 2016.

Tags: infosys, software firm, infosys q3 results
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gun looking like iPhone puts police in Europe on alert

The 'iPhone Gun'
 

Video: Spoof of Raees trailer featuring Cristiano Ronaldo is hilarious

Neymar also makes an appearance (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

Former first daughters, Jenna Bush(Left) and Barbara Bush(Right). (Photo: AP)
 

Apple plans to put holes in your future iPhone's display

The openings mentioned in the patent is said to be located in the active portion of the display. (Photo: AppleInsider/ USPTO)
 

Paratha-wala Hanan Khan eyes Pakistan cricket team selection

Hanan Khan is picked Pakistan’s NCA XI side which will play two Twenty20 games against a Malaysian side on January 14 and 15 at the Gadhafi Stadium in Lahore. (Photo: Hanan Khan / Facebook)
 

US: Boy pulls gun on classmate, demands Chicken McNugget

Police say the boy first approached the girl inside a McDonald's in Harlem on Tuesday and asked her for one of her Chicken McNuggets. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 months

The new hires will largely support new Amazon fulfillment centers in states such as Texas and California, expanded delivery capabilities and its money-minting Amazon Web Services cloud computing business.

TCS posts 11 per cent rise in Q3 profit at Rs 6,778 crore

Revenue rose to Rs 29,735 crore, up 8.7 per cent over the year-ago period and 1.5 per cent from the preceding September quarter.

Tata Sons names TCS boss Natarajan Chandrasekaran as new chairman

TCS CEO Natrajan Chandrasekaran.

TCS names Rajesh Gopinathan as MD and CEO

TCS new MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan. (Photo: TCS.com)

Airtel rolls out payments bank, to invest Rs 3,000 crore

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Phoro: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham