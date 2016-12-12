Business, Companies

Mistry removed as Tata Industries director, no more chairman

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 11:47 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 12:13 pm IST
Development comes after weeks of attacks and counter attacks from both Tata and Mistry camps.
Cyrus Mistry.
 Cyrus Mistry.

Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry was on December 12 removed as director of Tata Industries following shareholders' vote, the first such instance of the embattled executive being ousted from the board since his removal as Tata Group chairman.

Mistry also ceases to be the chairman of the company following his removal as director, Tata Industries said.

"Tata Industries, at its extraordinary general meeting on December 12, 2016, removed Cyrus P Mistry, as a director of the company. Hence, he also has ceased to be the chairman of the company," it said.

Mistry was abruptly ousted as chairman of Tata Sons -- the holding company of the USD 103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate -- on October 24.

Since then, interim Chairman Ratan Tata has moved to consolidate his position by seeking to remove Mistry from boards of key listed firms. EGMs of listed companies, which have been called to consider Tata Sons' proposal to remove Mistry as director from their boards, are lined up throughout the month.

The board of Tata Industries, post the EGM, comprises, KRS Jamwal, R Bhinge, Ireena Vittal, Ashish Dhawan, N Srinath, and F N Subedar. Tata Industries is a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

Several Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Steel, hold equity in the company. Tata Industries' main activities are to promote Tatas' entry into new businesses and invest in operating companies to facilitate growth.

Tags: cyrus mistry, tata group, tata sons

Related Stories

Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry. (Photo: File)

Cyrus Mistry removed as board lost confidence in him: Ratan Tata

Tata further said Mistry was offered an opportunity to step down voluntarily from the Chairman position, which he rejected.
08 Dec 2016 8:20 AM
Ousted Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry (Photo: PTI)

Ratan Tata's conduct erodes brand, values 'materially': Cyrus Mistry

Earlier, Tata Sons accused Mistry of misleading to get selected as Chairman, retracting on his promises.
11 Dec 2016 9:51 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
On Friday, our shutterbug spotted Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol stepping out of Mumbai airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

While Ranveer and Vaani flash their perfect smiles, Sunny avoids shutterbugs
Rekha was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival, where Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and several other interantional stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha honoured, Ranveer-Vaani dazzle at Dubai film festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli jokes about James Anderson’s dig

Virat Kohli did not have a clue what James Anderson said about him. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: OK Jaanu trailer brings alive Shraddha-Aditya's endearing chemistry again

Screengrabs from trailer of the film.
 

Twitter explodes as India beat England by an innings

England were outplayed by India in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

The VoLTE phase: Changes in the way we communicate

Almost all Indian mobile providers are gradually ‘evolving’ from 3G to 4G networks which effectively multiply transmit speeds by a factor of 10.
 

Crack the cancer code with tech

From an Indian standpoint, SAP believes that disease behaviour and care behaviour should never be combined.
 

Reports of Mahira promoting Raees are false, SRK informs Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray's MNS had earlier threatened to stall 'Raees' for the casting of a Pakistani actor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Mistry seeks shareholders' support to stay on Tata Power board

Ouster Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry

Suit for damages filed against Ratan Tata, others

Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata.

Why Mark Zuckerberg wanted to change stock structure at Facebook

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Murdoch's 21st Century Fox agrees to buy Europe's Sky

Rupert Murdoch.

SBI to divest 3.9 per cent stake in SBI Life for Rs 1,794 crore

SBI Life Insurance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham