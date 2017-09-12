Business, Companies

Sahara says pact signed for USD 1.6 billion loan on Aamby Valley

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 9:30 am IST
The statement came on a day when the Supreme Court directed the official liquidator to go ahead with the auction of Aamby Valley.
Sahara chief Subrata Roy. (Photo: PTI)
 Sahara chief Subrata Roy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Embattled Sahara group on Monday said a Dubai investment fund has agreed to provide a loan of USD 1.6 billion (over Rs 10,000 crore) against security of 26 per cent shares of its Aamby Valley project.

"Royale Partners Investment Fund Limited of Dubai, headed by HE Sultan Al Ahbabi has entered into an agreement with Sahara to provide loan of USD 1.6 billion against the security of 26 per cent of the shares of Aamby Valley Ltd," a Sahara group lawyer said in a statement.

"They (the fund) have committed through a mutual agreement and the agreement was submitted in the last hearing of the court on August 10, 2017. The same was raised in today's hearing as well," advocate Gautam Awasthy said in the statement.

The statement came on a day when the Supreme Court directed the official liquidator to go ahead with the scheduled auction of Aamby Valley property in Maharashtra, as it rejected Sahara Group Chief Subrata Roy's plea for some more time.

The liquidator has fixed the reserve price for the luxury resort town project at about Rs 37,000 crore, though the group pegs its market valuation at over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The directions came after Roy said he had deposited Rs 533.20 crore in the Sebi-Sahara account and wanted to pay the remaining Rs 966.80 crore through cheques dated November 11.

The top court said that barring "hyperbolic arguments and rhetoric statements" by the Sahara chief, the amount in its entirety has not yet been paid.

The court had on July 25 asked the embattled Sahara chief to deposit Rs 1,500 crore in the Sebi-Sahara account by September 7 and said it may only then deliberate upon his plea seeking 18 months more for making the full repayment of the outstanding amount to be refunded to the investors.

Sahara group said Aamby Valley Ltd has entered into a pact for Royale Partners Investment Fund, registered in Mauritius as a global business company and owned by Dubai-headquartered RPMG Investment, to invest money in return for a strategic stake of 26 per cent.

The pact has been signed with Viktor Koenig UK Limited, with Royale Partners Investment Fund Limited as its nominee.

Sahara has been engaged in a long-running battle with the capital market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

Tags: sahara group, sahara group chief subrata roy, aamby valley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Middle East giant in talks to buy Sahara's billion-dollar New York hotels
Sahara's Aamby Valley up for sale for Rs 37,392 crore reserve price
SC rejects Sahara's plea to put on hold Aamby Valley auction
SC rejects Sahara plea; auction of Rs 39,000-cr Aamby Valley to go on


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar roped in Mumbai U-19 squad

The 17-year-old Arjun Tendulkar, who is picked in Mumbai's Under-19 squad, has previously been a part of the Mumbai Under-14 and Under-16 teams. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi confirms launching Mi Mix 2 in India

We expect the company to bring it here before Diwali so that they can pull in some good numbers on the log books.
 

Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan, expresses anger, agony at their plight

One of the pictures Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram.
 

New power generator can convert energy from flowing blood into electricity

Carbon nanotubes are well known to be electroactive and mechanically stable (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone AR review: A flagship ahead of its time!

The phone is ahead of its time and the AR experience will definitely help you gain some brownie points with friends.
 

Watch: Excited fans form long queues for India vs Australia Chennai ODI match tickets

If the scenes outside the Chepauk stadium on Sunday are anything to go by, then it is a guarantee that the September 17 ODI between India and Australia will be witnessed by a jam-packed stadium. (Photo: AP / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

ISB launches new faculty programme

ISB and IIM-B will organise the ‘ISB-IIMB Doctoral Consortium on Teaching’(Representational technology)

Airtel launches 4G VoLTE services in Mumbai

Airtel Volte will be available on 4G/LTE enabled devices (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Cyient agrees to acquire US-based B&F Design

This is the company’s sixth acquisition in the last three years as part of its Design-Build-Maintain strategy (Representational Image)

IndusInd Bank, Bharat Financial in merger talks

IndusInd Bank is the sixth largest private sector bank in India by assets (Representational Image)

Paytm Payments Bank partners with NPCI for RuPay digital card

With the PPB Digital debit card customers will now be able to transact at all merchants who accept credit and debit cards.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham