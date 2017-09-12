Business, Companies

5 things to know about 1st high speed Mumbai-Ahmedabd bullet train

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
The 516-km long, India's first high speed rail project will cost Rs 1,10,000 crore or $16 billion.
First bullet train in India will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a 516 km long route. (Photo: /Representational/AFP)
 First bullet train in India will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a 516 km long route. (Photo: /Representational/AFP)

Mumbai: Piyush Goyal, new Railway Minister inducted into the Union Cabinet in last week's reshuffle, has said work on India's first high speed train popularly known as bullet train will kickstart on September 14 with a foundation stone laying ceremony in Ahmedabd.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe are set to green flag the project on Thursday, September 14. Abe has indicated Japan, world's third largest economy, is expected to sign as many as 10 memorandums of understandings. It is also expected Japan will increase its investment into Gujarat from present $1 billion to $3 billion.

"The commencement of work on the country's first High Speed Rail (Bullet train) project will begin on September 14 in Ahmedabad," IANS quoted Mr Goyal as saying to the media persons. Goyal adds the bullet train technology would revolutionise and transform India's transport sector. Here are five things that will give you a peak into the maiden bullet train project.

1- India's first high speed rail corridor project, the bullet train, is coming along the 516-km long route between megapolis Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a fast growing city in the neigbouring state of Gujarat. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1,10,000 crore or up to $16 billion at the current rupee-US dollar exchange rate.

2- The project forms part of India-Japan bilateral cooperation and trade facilitiation and partnerships. Japan will provide more than 65 per cent of the total cost in the form of loan and will charge a very meagre rate of interest. "Out of this Rs 1,10,000 crore, Japan is giving a loan of Rs 88,000 crore and the interest on this loan is minimal, ie 0.1 per cent," Goyal added.

3- Of the 516-long km route, a big stretch of 92 km length will be elevated and run atop bridges, 6 per cent will pass through tunnel, and the remaining 2 per cent will run on the ground, IANS report said. There will be an underground route in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex area.

4- Around 21-km long tunnel, country's longest tube route, forms path of the project and the biggest being 7-km long undersea tube. It may be noted that earlier China was also in the fray to lay the bullet train line but the contract went to Japan as, officials say, it has an impeccable track record of laying and running bullet trains.

5- Railway Ministry officials say the average running speed of the maiden bullet train will be 320 km per hour which can also go up to its maximum limit of 350 km per hour. The route will have 12 stations/stops and a few of them are: Mumbai, Virar, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Tags: mumbai-ahmedabad bullet train, high speed rail network, shinzo abe
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Bullet trains will transform Indian Railways, says Piyush Goyal
India's bullet train dream closer to reality as Modi-Abe set to green flag project


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher impersonates Harbhajan Singh on Twitter

Saiyami Kher took to Twitter to flaunt her bowling skills, inspired by Harbhajan in a gully cricket match. (Photo: Instagram/Screengrab)
 

Uttar Pradesh: 12 monkeys succumb to heart attacks after beings scared by tiger

According to a vet Dr Sanjeev Kumar the monkeys could have died due to tiger’s roars as tigers often visit the area. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Samsung's Note 8 will cost Indians Rs 67,999

Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black and Maple Blue colour in India.
 

India vs Australia: Azharuddin questions decision to rest R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee decided to rest the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first three ODIs against Steve Smith’s Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravindra Jadeja targets BCCI on Twitter after India-Australia ODI snub, deletes tweet

Ashwin has been continuing his cricket duties in England with County cricket club Worcestershire, while Jadeja is yet to play after the Sri Lanka Test series in August which Virat Kohli’s men won 3-0. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple's 'special' product launch event tonight: Everything you need to know

Screengrab of Apple's official website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

IUC war: Jio slams Airtel for fabricating data to hide 'ill gotten gains'

Reliance Jio accused Airtel of misrepresenting Jio's data to hide its own 'ill-gotten gains' and influence the IUC consultation process.

IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 million shares

The placement includes issue of fresh equity shares of up to 22.4 million and offer for sale of up to 11.2 million shares by promoters.

Larsen & Toubro construction arm bags orders worth Rs 2,525 crore

Larsen & Toubro or L&T shares were trading at Rs 1,223.75 apiece. (Photo: AFP)

Tata Steel UK severs links with British Steel Pension Scheme

Tata Steel has concluded a new agreement under which its UK business stands separated from the British Steel Pension Scheme.

Tata Sons to raise stake in Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham