N Chandrasekaran of TCS likely to be new Tata Sons chairman

Mumbai: Natarajan Chandrasekaran, one of the youngest CEOs of Tata group, was named by media as likely chairman of Tata Sons on Thursday. The board of Tata Sons met in the evening to seal his name. Chandrasekaran was inducted into Tata Sons board a day after Cyrus Mistry was ousted.

The board of Tata Sons zeroed in on Chandra’s name as he was widely considered an insider who very well understood the $103 billion tea-to chemicals conglomerate.

Chandrasekaran has been credited with a complete overhaul of TCS, largest private sector employer in country. He joined TCS in 1987 and assumed the role of chief executive in 2009.

TCS reported a 10.9 per cent jump in net profit at R 6,778 crore in third quarter of fiscal year 2016-17.

Chandrasekaran turned TCS into a big profit generating machine for the Tata group. Under him, TCS generated a consolidated revenue of $16.5 billion in 2015-16. The IT behemoth has become largest private sector employer with 353,000 consultants.

After ousting Cyrus Mistry as chairman on October 24, Tata group appointed Ratan Tata as an interim chairman and formed a search committee to look for a new chairman.

The other top contenders for the 'corner job' at iconic Bombay House, as reported by media, were Indra Nooyi of Pepsi, Ralf Speth of Jaguar Land Rover and Arun Sarin of Vodafone and others.