Bankers' plea in SC asks Vijay Mallya to deposit Rs 272.9 crore

Mumbai: Bankers' consortium led by the State Bank of India on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to instruct Vijay Mallya to deposit Rs 272.9 crore with the apex court.

The group of banks also informed the court that Mallya has violated an earlier order delivered by the Karnataka High Court by not fulfilling repayments of loans, CNBC-TV18 reported.

SC was hearing a plea filed by group of bankers that lent money to Mallya-promoted Kingfisher Airlines that was grounded over non-payment of dues. Bankers told the apex court that they had loaned around Rs 9,000 to Kingfisher Airlines.

The industrialist who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the UK since March last year has sought a three weeks’ time from the SC to reply to the bankers plea.