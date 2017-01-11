Business, Companies

Bankers' plea in SC asks Vijay Mallya to deposit Rs 272.9 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 11, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Mallya seeks from SC three weeks' time to reply to bankers' demand made in the plea.
Vijay Mallya.
 Vijay Mallya.

Mumbai: Bankers' consortium led by the State Bank of India on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to instruct Vijay Mallya to deposit Rs 272.9 crore with the apex court.

The group of banks also informed the court that Mallya has violated an earlier order delivered by the Karnataka High Court by not fulfilling repayments of loans, CNBC-TV18 reported.

SC was hearing a plea filed by group of bankers that lent money to Mallya-promoted Kingfisher Airlines that was grounded over non-payment of dues. Bankers told the apex court that they had loaned around Rs 9,000 to Kingfisher Airlines.

The industrialist who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the UK since March last year has sought a three weeks’ time from the SC to reply to the bankers plea.

Tags: vijay mallya, kigfisher airlines, sbi, loans, supreme court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
Bollywood stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Parineeti, Aditya, Rohit, other stars are a class apart
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, R Madhavan and numerous other stars were seen arriving at the nomination bash of an awards show. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Sonakshi, other stars come out in style for event
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving for two prayer meets organised for veteran actor Om Puri who passed away recently. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya, other stars attend prayer meets for Om Puri
Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and several other stars were spotted for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Football, bash, travel, rehearsals, promotions keep Bollywood stars busy
Iulia Vantur, Esha Gupta and Esha Gupta were seen on the sidelines of their dance performances for a television show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Urvashi, Esha gear up for their dance performances
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Fan' Twinkle clicks brand new neighbour Gurmeet Ram Rahim's picture secretly

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar have a new neighbour.
 

How to add touchscreen to your MacBook Air

AirBar— a device that says to add the ‘touch without a touchscreen.’
 

Watch: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘last day in office’ as captain

MS Dhoni took his time to get set, but soon got into the action, scoring a quickfire unbeaten 68 from 40 balls, hitting eight boundaries, and two sixes. (Photo: PTI)
 

My laptop took a bullet for me: Apple MacBook Pro user

(Photo: Representational Image)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could launch within Jan, under Rs 13,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 predecessor, Redmi Note 4
 

Watch: MS Dhoni tells Yuvraj Singh his future plans

MS Dhoni captained the Men in Blue for one last time in a warm-up game against England on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

SC to take up today plea filed by bankers against Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya has been living in a self-imposed exile in the UK.

Suzlon bags 226.8 MW wind power project in Andhra Pradesh

Suzlon is a major wind turbine maker.

Honda adds 772,000 vehicles to ongoing air bag recall

Tokyo-based Honda is a major player in global auto industry.

Yatra.com offers UPI as alternate payment option to customers

UPI will bypass IFSC code, bank account number, and addition of a beneficiary by making transactions easy without the need for personal details.

October saw highest subscriber adds in a month: Trai

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham