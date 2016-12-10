Business, Companies

Suit for damages filed against Ratan Tata, others

Published Dec 10, 2016, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 3:42 pm IST
The suit is at a 'pre-admission' stage and is not yet listed for hearing at Bombay High Court.
Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata.
Mumbai: Four minority share-holders of Tata Group have filed a 'suit for damages' against the conglomerate's interim chairman Ratan Tata and 29 others in the Bombay High Court.

As per information available on the Bombay High Court website, the suit was filed on December 7 by Pramod Premchand Shah, Kalpana Shah, Vinesh Shah and Jesal Bhansali.

The content of the suit was not known.

The suit is at a 'pre-admission' stage and is not yet listed for hearing, as per the high court website. The suit comes in the wake of sudden removal of Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry and resultant recriminations between him and the Group.

