After Summer Surprise debacle, Reliance Jio plans new 'exciting offers'

Published Apr 10, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industires has said it is updating its tariff packs.
Mukesh Ambani-led RIL was instrumental in launch of Jio services.
 Mukesh Ambani-led RIL was instrumental in launch of Jio services.

 Mumbai: Reliance Jio has indicated that it will once again come up with a new tariff plan and will continue to offer data packs on discounted rates. Jio's previous dirt cheap data packs have kept incumbent telecom operators on their toes.

The telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, according to Business Today, has put a statement on its website that says, "We are updating our tariff packs and will be soon introducing more exciting offers."

Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI had 'advised' Reliance Jio to stop Summer Surprise, an offer within an offer, that tried to woo customers with a three months complementary offer.

The ruling came as TRAI believed Summer Surprise was not in sync with regulatory framework governing the telecom sector.

Reliance Jio that has Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries as its parent has disrupted India's telecom market after its launch on September 5 last year. Since its advent on India's telecom landscape, Jio has launched dirt cheap data packs.

Earlier, Reliance Jio had provided free unlimited data and free unlimited voice calls for 180 days under two plans — Reliance Jio Welcome Offer from September 5 to December 31 and Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer from January 1 to March 31 this year.

The company started its first paid service from April 1 that requires a Jio user to pay an annual sign-up fee of Rs 99 and also offers a number of monthly recharges in assorted range.

On February 21, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had said that Reliance Jio has manged to garner 72 million paid customers out of its total subscriber base of 100 million Jio users.

Reliance Jio offered two consecutive free plans in 180 days.

Reliance Jio was launched on September 5 last year.

(Representational image)

Reliance Jio has over a 100 million customers.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani was instrumental in launch of Reliance Jio.

The order came days after Jio announced that it has clocked 72 million paid users and is extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.

