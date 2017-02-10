 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have consolidated India’s position on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: India lose Rahane after brisk start
 
Business, Companies

No governance lapses, rift between founders and board, says Infosys

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 10:22 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Chairman R Seshasayee says board fully aligned with strategic direction of chief executive Vishal Sikka.
Infosys is country's second largets IT and software company.
 Infosys is country's second largets IT and software company.

New Delhi: Mired in controversy centring around differences between its founders and the management, Infosys today denied any governance lapses and emphasised that its board is "fully aligned with the strategic direction" of CEO Vishal Sikka.

Taking a strong stand on issues — purportedly raised by the founders — such as CEO's compensation and severance pay of former employees, Infosys said while the board appreciates and respects inputs from the founders, it is committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility to "act independently".

"The board is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Dr Vishal Sikka and is very appreciative of the initiatives taken by him in pursuance of this transformation," Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee said.

He further said: "Vishal and the board, while being pleased with the company's resumption of industry-leading performance on many parameters, are keen to further accelerate the progress and achieve even more shareholder value increase, on the foundation of sound governance."

Over the past few days, the Bengaluru-based firm has come under fire over purported differences between some of the founders and the Infosys board. Infosys has maintained that all decisions were made "in the overall interest of the company" and that it has made "full disclosures" on all developments.

However, Infosys' former chief financial officer T V Mohandas Pai has recently said the board should give a detailed answer and not take shelter under "bland" statement that decisions were taken in the interest of the company, which further added to the speculations.

Defending the board, Infosys today said its team is independent and professional. "The independent directors have no interest other than their commitment to enable this great institution that has been assiduously built by the iconic founders to succeed," it added.

Stating that the board appreciates and respects inputs from the founders, Infosys said the team is "committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility to act independently and in the overall interest of the shareholders".

To formalise this process, the board has recently appointed Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to receive various inputs from promoters and other key stakeholders, evaluate them and make recommendations to the board.

"This will be an ongoing process for some time. The company will take every step to uphold the standards of governance processes, of which the company has always been an exemplar," it said.

Besides, the board has full confidence in the leadership of Seshasayee to steer this company in these "challenging times", Infosys' senior-most board member and Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Jeff Lehman said.

The Infosys founders, along with their family members, owned 12.75 per cent in the company at the end of December 2016, as per the data available on BSE. Sikka has also written to employees asking them not to get distracted by speculations that question the company's commitment to "governance, integrity and values".

He asked them to keep a "sharp focus" on executing the company's strategy, which is bolstered by its services like Mana, Skava, Edge, Panaya and cloud services.

"...let us keep a sharp focus on the execution of our strategy. Let us not get distracted by media speculation that is designed to stir up gossip or rehash old rumours or speculate on the unknowns, around visas, or anything that questions our commitment to governance, integrity and values, in order to generate headlines and create, in the words of The Wire, Eardrum Buzz," Sikka said in an internal mail.

Tags: infosys, vishal sikka, corporate governance, severance package, it, software
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Italian woman donates Rs 28 lakh gold crown to Shirdi Saibaba

Shirdi Saibaba temple (Photo: PTI)
 

Shraddha Kapoor finalised for Aamir-Big B starrer Thugs of Hindostan?

It would be interesting to see what role Shraddha would be playing in the Aamir Khan- Amitabh Bachchan starrer.
 

Who controls your smartphone? Companies blur lines

When Samsung Electronics remotely disabled the last of its flawed Galaxy Note 7 smartphones last month, it further blurred the lines between who ultimately controls your phone, or computer, car or appliance: you, or the companies that make it work? (Photo: Representational image)
 

How to get a free 256GB micro SD card with Samsung Galaxy S7, Edge

Samsung does have an asterisk on its website with regards to the offer.
 

Two largest satellite galaxies Magellanic Clouds bridged by stars

As these stars have been around since the earliest days of the Clouds' existence, they offer an insight into the pair's history. (Representational image)
 

Apple plans new UK headquarters in London

Apple CEO Tim Cook waves at members of the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Don't be distracted by gossip about Infosys: Sikka to workers

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.

FreeCharge, Yatra in pact for digital payments

FreeCharge consumers can also book and pay for more than 61,000 hotels in over 1,100 cities across India using Yatra.

Bank of India posts Rs 102-crore profit on treasury income

Treasury operating income stood at Rs 3610 crore in the quarter.

Tata Steel agrees deal to sell UK assets

Tata said in November that it had agreed to start exclusive talks for the sale with Liberty for 100 million.

Ola CFO Rajiv Bansal, CMO Raghuvesh Sarup quit

CFO Rajiv Bansal
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham