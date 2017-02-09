 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay brought up his ninth Test ton as India pushed Bangladesh on backfoot on day one of the Hyderabad Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test: Skipper Virat Kohli smashes 50 in Hyderabad
 
Business, Companies

Will Kumar Mangalam Birla head Idea-Vodafone combined entity?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Joint telco to have 12 directors, 3 each from Idea and Vodafone and six independent directors, according to Mint.
Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.
 Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has emerged as a top choice for head of combined entity even as talks of Idea Cellular and Vodafone merger were still at initial stages, according to a report in Mint.

The newspaper cited people in the know as saying that the unified entity would have 12 directors on its board, three each from Idea and Vodafone and six independent directors. "Birla appears to be a unanimous choice," newspaper quoted one source as saying.

Idea Cellular, country's third largest telecom operator in terms of subscriber base; and second Vodafone, British telecom giant, are in preliminary talks to make a combined telecom operator to take on Relaince Jio.

Bharti Airtel retains its numero uno position on the telecom landscape.

Jio, that has Mukesh Ambani-led energy behemoth Reliance Industries as its parent, last year disrupted India's telecom market with launch of free data and free voice call services. Jio has extended the free offer beyond its initial 90 days' period till March 2017.

Jio's launch forced top three telecom companies, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, to explore ways to survive in the sector. The merger talks were started as both Idea and Vodafone don't want to lose out on subscriber base.

Interestingly, Idea Cellular has a deeper outreach in rural telecom circles whereas Vodafone boasts off a robust urban subscriber base mostly ensconced in metros like Mumbai. Based on a recent estimate, Vodafone's India arm was valued at Rs 50,000 crore, a figure much higher than Idea's market valuation of Rs 39,000 crore.

The coming together of the two key players in telecom sector would create a Rs 1 lakh crore worth telecom operator.

For a combined entity both Idea and Vodafone will have to work out a parity mechanism for making them equal partners in terms of value of equity holdings. Presently, Malaysia-based Axiata holds a 20 per cent stake in Idea Cellular.

Tags: vodafone, idea cellular, merger, kumar mnagalam birla, telecom, reliance jio, trai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal trolled on Twitter for weird video

Umar Akmal’s Twitter timeline acts as a mirror of the Pakistani wicket-keeper’s life. (Photo: Umar Akmal/Twitter)
 

5 instances when a batsman was dropped after scoring big

In his last match for India, Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: Salt Bae’s new video has food but it is weird

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe or ‘Salt Bae’ is seen removing a rose bouquet out of the rear end of a healdless calf. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is Samsung in trouble after battery factory catches fire?

The fire broke out at the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd affiliate's factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin earlier on Wednesday and has been extinguished, a Samsung spokesman said, adding that there were no casualties or significant impact to the plant's operations. (Representational image)
 

Sniff, sniff: An app that notifies you when you start to smell

(Representational image)
 

Wow! Soon you can print with your car

Kaalink is a unit used to capture soot, which is then processed into making Air-Ink. (Image: Graviky Labs)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Snapdeal's Shopo to shut up shop from tomorrow

The SoftBank backed Snapdeal said that it has absorbed all Shopo employees.

Air India operations head taken off flying duty

Airline had set up a five-member committee to investigate the allegations, besides reporting the matter to the aviation regulator.

Ola appoints Badri Raghavan as Chief Data Scientist

Raghavan will lead Ola's data science team that works on technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence.

SoftBank loses $350 million on investments in Snapdeal, Ola

Founder of SoftBank, Masayoshi Son

United Breweries Q3 profit down 32 per cent at Rs 48.49 crore

Shares of United Breweries were trading at Rs 800.85 per scrip on BSE, up 0.04 per cent from previous close.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham