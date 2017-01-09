Business, Companies

Oil companies agree to bear MDR charges on card payments: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 9, 2017, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
Banks had earler announced a 1 per cent levy on payments made through cards to purchase fuel.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: Government on Monday made it clear that petrol pump dealers, consumers and banks will not have to bear Merchant Discount Rate charges incurred on fuel payments made through debit or credit cards.

CNBC-TV18 quoted a government official as saying that state-run Oil Marketing Companies have agreed to bear transaction cost for digital payments at petrol pumps.

This comes a day after banks announced they would levy a 1 per cent surcharge on payments made through debit/credit cards to purchase fuel at petrol pumps. 

Banks move to levy the surcharge drew strong protest from petrol pump dealers who subsequently had threatened to stop accepting any card payments.

However, seeing the gravity of the impending crisis, the banks rolled back the announcement and exempted such payments from 1 per cent levy.

Tags: banks, card payments, fuel surcharge, petrol pump dealers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: This song sums up demonetisation woes in the most hilarious way
 

China factory hatches giant inflatable Trump chickens

A worker takes a picture of a giant rooster sculpture resembling U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on display outside a shopping mall to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster in Taiyuan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Magician's attempt to catch bullet with mouth goes wrong

The magician still plans to do it again on an upcoming world tour (Photo: YouTube)
 

Not sure how many captains have done what MS Dhoni has: Yuvraj Singh

We both were very fearless when we used to play together and hopefully, we can do the same together in the upcoming series, said Yuvraj Singh as he spoke about MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly lauds Virat Kohli for his tribute to MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli had appreciated the role MS Dhoni played in his development as a cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Om Swami’s allegation saga continues, claims Salman would have gotten him killed!

OM Swami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Tata Steel Q3 production up 28 per cent

company's sales grew to nearly 3 MT against 2.3 MT in the year-ago period.

Tata Steel Q3 production up 28 per cent

Tata Steel said:

McDonald's sells China operations for USD 2.08 billion

Citic and Citic Capital will have a controlling stake of 52 per cent, Carlyle will have 28 per cent, and McDonald's will hold 20 per cent of the new company.

Bank of India revises lending rates on retail loans

The bank has reduced the interest rates for vehicle loans to 9.35 per cent.

Apple team to meet inter-ministerial group on Jan 25

The company had sought exemption on the ground that it makes state-of-the-art and cutting-edge technology products for which local sourcing is not possible.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham