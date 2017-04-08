 LIVE !  :  Wriddhiman Saha departs after a few big shots. (Photo: AFP) Live| KXIP vs RPS: Imran Tahir strikes, Wriddhiman Saha gone
 
Salman Khan breaks business ties with nine-year old partner Matrix

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 8, 2017, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
Dabangg Khan of film industry has roped in services of an in-house model for handling his business deals.
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has broken his business ties with talent management company Matrix, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

Matrix is a talent management company run by Reshma Shetty who has been looking after Salman's business deals for long.

The Dabangg Khan has now roped in services of an in-house model to handle all his business arrangements. Both Khan and the company have ruled out there relationships turned sour. Instead, they said the decision was a mutual agreement.

 "Matrix will service ongoing contracts as well as conclude deals that are at an advanced stage of negotiation," report said. To kick-start, Salman is going on a concert tour under brother Sohail Khan.

Before Salman hired Matrix, it was his family that looked after his business arrangements, IE report said. The star who has churned out hit after hit and conquered box office is working on launching his own brand of e-bicycles and gym equipment.

Salman has already launched and has successfully been running Being Human clothing line brand. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his twitter handle. "Salman Khan and his management company mutually part ways," Adarsh tweeted.

