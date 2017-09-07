Business, Companies

Switch to clean vehicles or be bulldozed: Gadkari tells automakers

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2017, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 5:17 pm IST
Union Minister adds a Cabinet note on electric vehicles is ready that will take care of charging stations.
Union minister Nitin Gadkar. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Union minister Nitin Gadkar. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Carmakers producing vehicles that run on traditional fuel, take note -- Union minister Nitin Gadkari has a clear message: Go for alternative fuel, else he will not mind "bulldozing" them in his bid to check pollution and imports.

According to the road transport and highways minister, a Cabinet note on  electric vehicles is ready that will take care of charging stations. "We should move towards alternative fuel... I am going to do this, whether you like it or not. And I am not going to ask you. I will bulldoze it. For pollution, for imports, my ideas are crystal clear... The government has a crystal-clear policy to reduce imports and curb pollution," Gadkari said at SIAM's annual convention here.

He held out a veiled warning, saying those supporting the government will have an advantage and those busy "minting money" will be in trouble, asking them not to approach the government later on the ground that they have huge stock of
vehicles that do not run on alternative fuel.

"Already, we are in the process of a Cabinet note where we are going to plan charging stations... It is in the last stage and will be done as early as possible," he disclosed, adding that the government will soon bring in a policy on electric vehicles.

Cautioning against any dilly-dallying tactics, he said the future is not of petrol and diesel, but of alternative fuel. "I urge you (carmakers) politely to do research. First, when I urged you for electric vehicles, you said battery is
costly. I coaxed you to start at least. Now, the batteries cost 40 per cent less. And if you start now, cost will be reduced further on mass production. Teething trouble is everywhere," he explained.

The minister is clear that electric cars, buses, taxis and bikes are the future and India should move forward in this direction. He sought to put the entire issue in perspective, saying imports and pollution are the twin problems as India's import
bill stood at a huge Rs 7 lakh crore per annum, a big drag on the economy.

"Now, the government has decided to start 15 industries for second generation  ethanol. Ethanol can easily be produced from agro-based cotton straw, wheat straw, rice straw, bagass and bamboo. Alternative fuel is import substitute, cost
effective and pollution free," Gadkari added.

He promised that the proposed vehicle scrapping policy stuck due to GST issues will be sorted out soon.

"Now, the GST Council is formed. We are preparing the note. I am going to the finance minister and after that, we will move this Cabinet note. In the GST Council, we will present the note and take opinion of stakeholders. There are some concessions we are expecting from state governments," the minister said.

The government is planning 2,000 driving schools on two acres each and called on the industry to join hands to make the skill development dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a big success.

Tags: carmakers, auto makers, electric vehicles, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Full-fledged electric fleet to hit roads by December: Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari to kick off Rs 260-crore project to decongest Delhi
Chabahar Port a gateway to golden opportunities: Gadkari


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

14-year-old Indian origin boy becomes youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane

Apart from the flying test, he has also passed a radio communication test and scored 96 per cent in the PSTAR Test (Photo: AFP)
 

Mithali Raj slut-shamed on Twitter for 'inappropriate dressing'

Mithali Raj. (Photo: AFP)
 

Surfacing too quickly from the ocean causes diver to swell up to double his size

Doctors have so far drained 30 percent of the nitrogen (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cyst mistaken for 'baby bump' by woman kills her child in womb

She had to undergo a life saving surgery (Photo: AFP)
 

Find out how do mega-storms get named, anyhow?

Screegarb of NASA's footage showing 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Irma from space.
 

Watch: Major toss goof up! Did it cost Sri Lanka a T20 match vs Virat Kohli’s India?

A rather baffling mix-up in the toss could well have resulted in Sri Lanka losing the one-off T20I at the Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

169 McDonald's shops face uncertainty as NCLAT refuses interim relief to Bakshi

NCLAT on Thursday refused to pass any interim order on estranged partner Vikram Bakshi's plea against termination of franchise licence agreement by McDonald's.

Bengal cabinet to ratify Infosys entry into state: Bratya Basu 

The West Bengal cabinet will endorse the maiden entry of IT major Infosys into the state. Photo: PTI

Jet Airways launches 11 flights from Coimbatore; to focus on tier-II cities

Jet Airways is focusing on last mile connectivity between tier II cities.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali slips into trouble for ad against Pears, Lux, Dettol

HUL and RB secured 'ad interim injunction' against Baba Ramdev's Patanjali for its aggressive soap commercial that disparages products of these brands.

Wipro bags 5-year deal from global steel maker Outokumpu

Wipro is India's third largest software company.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham