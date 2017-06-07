Business, Companies

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to build Rs 82 cr home in Golf Links

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 7, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Sharma has already paid a substantial amount for signing an MoU for a 60,000 sq ft plot in Luyen's zone.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Photo: Youtube screengrab).
 Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Photo: Youtube screengrab).

Mumbai: Paytm founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma is buying a Rs 82 crore plot of land in Delhi's posh Golf Links locality, according to a report in The Economic Times. The report claims that Golf Links is one of the most expensive real estates in country.

Sharma has already made an advance payment for signing an MoU for the 6,000 sq ft plot in Lutyen's zone. The transaction has still not been registered though with the authorities concerned.

The news comes merely few weeks after Paytm started India's second payments bank Paytm Payments Bank that will do everything that a bank does except giving loans to its customers. PPB has made it clear that there will be no requirement of maintaining minimum balance every month.

"Sharma's peers and Flipkart co-founders, Binny and Sachin Bansal, have also made multi-million dollar residential investments in Bengaluru in the recent past,' the ET report said.

Paytm which is a Noida based digital wallet provider did not revert with a response when ET contacted it. Global property consultants CBRE, an adviser to the transaction, could not be reached for comments immediately.

Sharma has 16 per cent stake in Paytm after the company recently raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank at $7-billion valuation. This was one of the largest fund infusions in an Indian startup, the report said.

Tags: paytm, paytm founder, vijay shekhar sharma, lutyen's delhi, paytm founder buys home, vijay shekhar sharma buys home
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Paytm is a digital wallet provider.

Paytm eyes Snapdeal's digital wallet FreeCharge in a $50 mn deal

In May 2015, e-commerce player Snapdeal bought FreeCharge for $400 million.
01 Jun 2017 9:45 AM
Paytm Payments Bank is second such bank in Inida.

Paytm Payments Bank: No minimum balance required to maintain

PPB may attract large number of customers who are part of India's traditional banking system.
23 May 2017 1:04 PM
Paytm Payment bank (Photo: Twitter)

Paytm starts payments bank; offers 4 per cent interest, cashbacks

Paytm is the third entity in the country to launch a payments bank after Airtel and India Post.
23 May 2017 11:27 AM
Paytm has started its own payments bank.

Paytm Payments Bank starts operations, eyes 500 mn customers

Paytm Payments Bank aims to open 31 branches and 3,000 customer service points in its first year.
23 May 2017 10:52 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning Priyanka Chopra dazzles in black at the CFDA Awards

Priyanka Chopra with designer Michael Kors at the CFDA Awards in New York on Tuesday. (Photos: AP/ Instagram)
 

Leak: The upcoming OnePlus 5, an iPhone 7 look alike?

Leaked image of upcoming OnePlus 5 model (Photo: Android Police)
 

Moderate drinking leads to severe brain damage

People who drank more alcohol had a greater risk of hippocampal atrophy - a form of brain damage that affects memory and spatial navigation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Anil Kumble or not, India likely to get new coach before ICC Champions Trophy ends

It was understood that BCCI's fresh application for the post of head coach was because the board was concerned by player feedback on Anil Kumble, with some of the players, including skipper Virat Kohli, have reportedly said they were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management. (Photo: AP)
 

Touching tale of a girl who changed her gender to marry the love of her life

Rajveer says he is confident with his identity now (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left with 48-hour-long erection after life saving cancer surgery

It took six months for him to recover from impotence (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Air India privatisation: Aviation Ministry in process of preparing Cabinet note

Air India is surviving on a RS 30,000 crore bailout package.

Digital India,GST will drive enterprise PC consumption: Lenovo

Representational Image

Canara Bank cuts MCLR by 0.05 per cent for various maturities

Representational Image.

PFC okays Rs 3.6K cr loan to UP for consumer connections

Representational Image.

Adani Ent up 9% on investment approval for Australian project

Gautam Adani, owner of Adani Enterprises.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham