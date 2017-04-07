Business, Companies

TRAI stops Summer Surprise: Jio users can still avail offer, here is how

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 7, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Jio has not specified any date and has only said Summer Surprise to be withdrawn in next few days.
Reliance Jio was launched on September 5 last year.
Mumbai: Telecom regulator TRAI on Thursday asked Reliance Jio to stop its Summer Surprise, a sub-offer under Jio Prime, Jio's paid service that came into effect from April 1. TRAI on Friday said the complimentary free offer for three months or till July-end was not in sync with country's telecom rules.

But, over 72 million users who have already signed up for Jio Prime paid service can still avail the offer,  according to NDTV. Here is how's that possible even after TRAI ruling:

"All customers who subscribe before the discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer," Reliance Jio website stated.

Reliance Jio which has accepted the order did not give any specific date when it will withdraw the free three months offer. It has only said that Summer Surprise will stand to be withdrawn in the next few days.

TRAI chairman R S Sharma had advised Jio to stop three months complimentary service,  an order which was welcomed by Reliance Jio. While accepting the TRAI ruling, Jio has said it is in the process of "fully complying" with regulatory framework related to India's telecom sector.

It must be noted that telecom regulator had not raised any objections in the past over Reliance Jio's free Welcome Offer, from September 5 to December 31, and Happy New Year offer, from January 1 to March 31.

Reliance Jio Prime service comes at Rs 99 annual fee coupled with monthly recharges. The plans that Jio is considering to offer to majority of its users come on dirt cheap rates given the amount of data and type of services they are coming along with.

Tags: reliance jio, jio prime, summer surprise, ril, trai, mukesh ambani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

