Trump's restrictions will force us to reinvent ourselves: Ratan Tata

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 7, 2017, 1:24 pm IST
Tata Group patriarch who has funded startups in past wants to reinsert himself to startup community.
Mumbai: Ratan Tata has said that the US President Donald Trump’s travel ban and restrictions on work in America for identified foreigners was a challenge for India Inc.

“Trump has given new challenges that will make us reinvent ourselves,” Tata Sons chairman emeritus told ET Now.

Ratan Tata who over past few months was busy with legal battle with Cyrus Mistry over latter’s ouster from Tata Sons has now rediscovered his passion for funding small businesses.

“Look forward to reinserting myself to the startup community,” Tata told the news channel. Tata believes the Indian industry has been timid given the way how it has addressed opportunities.

The patriarch of $103 billion conglomerate was for the past few months not in touch with the start-up world where he injected funds into emerging businesses.

Tata was hopeful that he would again make it to the start-ups by February 23 with greater vigour. “Challenges over last five months have been significant,” he said.

