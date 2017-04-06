TRAI asks Reliance Jio to withdraw 3-month complimentary offer

Business, Companies

Reliance Jio said it accepts Trai's decision and is in the process of "fully complying" with the regulator's advice.
The order came days after Jio announced that it has clocked 72 million paid users and is extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.
New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai todayordered Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw the three-month 'complimentary' offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303.

Reliance Jio said it accepts Trai's decision and is in the process of "fully complying" with the regulator's advice. Trai had previously found nothing wrong with its extended promotional offers of free data and voice that had helped Jio clock 100 million customers. Of these at least 72 million opted for paid services.

Jio, which is known for its disruptive offers and services, said it will be "withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days".

"However, all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer," the company said in a statement. On March 31, the company said all Prime members who subscribe to higher value plans (Rs 303 and above) will enjoy complimentary services for three months and that subscribers will only be charged for services from July. The company has said that the Prime offer will continue till April 15.

"Under JIO summer Surprise, all Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 (or higher) plans got 3 months complimentary services in addition to the benefits of their purchased plan. Today, TRAI has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE,"Jio said.

