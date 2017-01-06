Tata Sons calls EGM on February 6 to oust Cyrus Mistry from board

Mumbai: The Tata group on Friday said it will call on February 6 the last extraordinary general meeting of Tata Sons board to oust Cyrus Mistry from company’s board.

On Wednesday, Tata Sons board gave its approval to an EGM to be called to remove Mistry as director of the company.

February 6 meeting would unleash last blow to Mistry and his camp as Tata Sons is the parent or holding company of key Tata group companies.

Earlier, Mistry was removed from other important Tata group companies at EGMs called by Tata group.

Both Cyrus Mistry and Ratan Tata have been lodged in a bitter battle since October 24 when the former was removed unceremoniously from the Tata Sons board. They have also been engaged in attacks and counter-attacks and taken their grievances to court.