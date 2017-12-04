search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Angelo Mathews got to his eight Test century. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka lose Mathews, head to tea break at 270-4
 
Business, Companies

Maggi compliant with latest FSSAI norms, no ash added: Nestle

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Company has received order of district administration and will decide on future course of action after studying it.
In June 2015, Nestle India withdrew Maggi noodles from the market.
 In June 2015, Nestle India withdrew Maggi noodles from the market.

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India said on Monday that Maggi complied with the latest guidelines of food safety regulator FSSAI and it does not add any ash to its popular noodles.

District administration of Shahjahanpur, UP, had slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors last week after Maggi had allegedly failed to pass the lab test and found ash content above the permissible limits for human consumption.

"Nestle wishes to categorically state that we do not add ash in any form whatsoever during the manufacturing process of its Maggi noodles," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told reporters here.

Speaking on the sidelines of a CII event here, he said the company has received the order of the district administration and will decide on the future course of action after studying it.

"We are fully compliant with the latest FSSAI guidelines which were issued in August-September this year..." he added. He declined however to comment further saying that "the matter is sub-judice".

In June 2015, Nestle India withdrew Maggi noodles from the market. It had relaunched them in November after it went off the market for five months due to a ban by FSSAI over alleged presence of lead beyond permissible limits.  

Tags: maggi, fssai, nestle india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Metropolitan Opera suspends James Levine over sexual abuse allegations

Levine allegedly abused a boy starting in 1985 when the purported victim was 15. (Photo: AFP/ File)
 

Video: Watch astronauts on ISS make pizza in zero gravity

Astronauts make pizza in zero gravity. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka lose Mathews, head to tea break at 270-4

Angelo Mathews got to his eight Test century. (Photo: BCCI)
 

McDonald's apologises after woman wearing hijab was denied service by staff

The incident took place at an outlet in London (Photo: Twitter)
 

When Hardik Pandya nearly got arrested in West Indies because of Kieron Pollard

The bond is so strong between the duo that Pandya even terms the big West Indian his 'brother from another mother'. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Chinese man set to become millionaire after finding pig's gallstone

It can remove toxins from the body and is considered a treasure (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

AYUSH industry may create 26 million jobs by 2020: Suresh Prabhu

Union minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

China's top two banks won't lend to Adani's Australian coal mine

Adani Enterprise Ltd founder and chairman, Gautam Adani.

Growth, healing: New CEO Salil Parekh faces twin tests at Infosys

New Infosys CEO Salil S Parekh. (Photo: YouTube)

Pichai makes strong case for Google's return to China

Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AFP)

Don’t let ONGC go Air India way: Executive

ONGC, officials said, has maintained production levels despite most of its prime fields being in production for decades and natural decline setting. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham