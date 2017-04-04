Business, Companies

'No High On The Way'! Amul's fantastic ad on SC's highways liquor ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 4, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Amul appeals some 16,000 pubs and bars along highways to sell Amul milk bar for a healthy India.
Amul's new advertisement on recent Supreme Court ban on liquor along highways.
 Amul's new advertisement on recent Supreme Court ban on liquor along highways.

Mumbai: Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation popularly known as Amul has a unique way to promote its products through brilliant advertisements. This time the leader in India's dairy sector has come up with an advertisement on the Supreme Courts' ban on liquor shops on highways.

Amul's managing director R S Sodhi in a tweet invited all these 16,000 pubs and bars along the highways to join hands for a healthy India. "We invite all these 16,000 liquor shops/bars to open Amul milk bar for gainful employment and healthy nation building," Sodhi tweeted.

The apex court has banned sale of liquor along national and state highways in a radius of 500 meter. The ban it has been estimated that will deprive states of Rs 1 lakh crore in revenues from excise levies.

The recent ruling form the Supreme Court would affect over a million jobs and a loss of revenues running in thousands of crore of rupees for states, NDTV reported.

Tags: liquor ban, liquor ban on highways, amul, dairy and food prodcuts, supreme court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala to seek time to implement SC order on liquor outlets

However, it was also resolved in the meeting to shift as many liquor outlets as possible in accordance with the law.
04 Apr 2017 2:01 PM
Representational image (Photo: File)

Liquor ban on highways: Are states divided on political lines?

The apex court observed that the 8 states which had rushed to it for modification were ruled by parties other than BJP.
04 Apr 2017 5:59 PM
Representational image (Photo: File)

Haryana excise dept allows 43 liquor shops to resume business post relocation

Many hoteliers whose pubs were closed have alleged that the Haryana Excise and Taxation department’s measuring techniques are not reliable.
04 Apr 2017 5:41 PM
A closed liquor shop following the directive of the Supreme Court to shut liquor vends located within 500 meters of national and state highways in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Clampdown on liquor vends along highways continues, evokes criticism

The clampdown continued across major cities while long queues of tipplers were visible outside vends still selling liquor.
03 Apr 2017 9:08 PM

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: After auction snub, Ishant sharma gets picked by Kings XI Punjab

Ishant Sharma has 88 wickets from the 107 Twenty20 matches he has played and has an economy rate of 7.75 with best bowling figures of 5 for 12. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Deer shocks biker by jumping over him to cross road

The deer simply vanished in a flash before anyone could understand what happened (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Team strengths and weaknesses in 10th edition of Indian Premier League

After a long home season of Test cricket, the Indian cricket fans will turn their attention to white-ball cricket as the tenth edition of Indian Premier League gets underaway in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
 

Pornhub's brilliant April Fool's prank had porn viewers panicking

Many shared the prank on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

Model calls Hrithik a ‘friend and mentor’, but he has no clue about her existence

The two have shot few ads together.
 

IPL 2017: 10th edition of cricket festival to kick off without some big stars

The 10th edition of IPL kicks off on Wednesday in Hyderabad. (Photo: IPL)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

CIL hopes about higher coal demand in FY18

Coal India was able to surpass its production target for the month of March 17' achieving 104 per cent at 66.07 million tonnes.

RIL gets green nod for Rs 13,250 cr Dahej unit expansion project

Reliance Industries is an energy giant led by billionnaire Mukesh Ambani.

H-1B visa memo to have little impact on Indian IT cos: Nasscom

The US accounts for over 60 per cent of the export revenues of the Indian IT industry.

MTNL mulls selling surplus land, buildings to pare debt

In 2013-14, the company had logged profit of Rs 7,825.13 crore.

NTPC starts second unit of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co

The power generator intends to become a 130 gw company by 2032.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham