Business, Companies

100 global brands: Tata Group out, Google most valuable brand

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2017, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 4:31 pm IST
Ongoing legal tussle between Cyrus Mistry and Ratan Tata took its toll on Tata Group's global image.
Ratan Tata has been credited with steering Tata Group out of turbulent times.
 Ratan Tata has been credited with steering Tata Group out of turbulent times.

Mumbai: Tata Group has lost its place in 100 global brands’ list for 2017, Business Standard cited Brand Finance 2017 report. The $103 billion salt-to-steel conglomerate was the only Indian corporate house to have had made a room for itself in the list in 2016.

Tata-Mistry dispute that culminated in a legal fight at National Company Law Tribunal dented company’s global image. Shares of some of Tata Group companies also took a hit on bourses. Subsequently, the Group lost large amounts in value.

iPhone maker Apple Inc was another big loser, according to Brand Finance 500 report quoted by Business Standard.

It said Google swapped ranks with Apple Inc to become world’s most valuable company. The search engine behemoth added 24 per cent more wealth to its portfolio in 2016 that took its total value from $88.2 billion to $109.4 billion.

In contrast, Apple’s value slipped from $145.9 billion to $107.1 billion, according to the report.

Tags: 100 global brands, tata group, google, apple, brand finance 2017 report
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Snapped: Sonam makes first public appearance with alleged beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand at India Art Fair 2017
 

Harbhajan Singh implores Karnataka govt to save the tiger

Harbhajan had previously praised the Karnataka government for conserving tigers in the state. (Photo: AFP)
 

China: Nightmare ensues as teenager thrown off joyride, dies

Screenshot from video shows one of the onlookers trying to revive her. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Apple sued for forcing users to upgrade to iOS 7

Apple iOS 7.0.4 is reportedly crashing on several older iPhones.
 

Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in ugly Twitter spat over spot-fixing

Aakash Chopra and Sreesanth were involved in a Twitter altercation. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli shares video of his journey to stardom

Virat Kohli is India's captain in all three formats of cricket. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

UBHL seeks more time for Q3 results after CBI seizes records

Vijay Mallya

Dr Reddy's net profit dips by 19 per cent to Rs 470 crore

Dr Reddy's revenues for Q3 FY17 dropped by 7 per cent.

HDFC Bank increases cash transaction fees on savings accounts

HDFC Bank has decided to steeply raise the charges on certain transactions, capping cash component in others and also introducing charges on certain transactions from March 1.

BSNL lowers mobile internet rate to Rs 36 per GB

BSNL is state-owned telecom company.

E-commerce food biz operators must obtain licence: FSSAI

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham