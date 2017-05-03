Infosys plans to hire 10,000 US citizens

Additionally, the company said that it will institute training program in key competencies to make sure that the American workers are will-equipped to serve the clients.

Bengaluru: At a time when uncertainty over H-1B visa is afflicting the country’s $150 billion IT industry, Infosys announced its decision to hire 10,000 US workers in the next 2 years on Tuesday.

Infosys also said in a release that the firm will set up four tech and innovation hubs across the US. The first hub will be opened in Indiana in August 2017, aiming to create 2,000 jobs for American workers by 2021.

“Infosys is committed to hiring 10,000 American technology workers over the next two years to help invent and deliver the digital futures for our clients in the US,” said Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosys.

In order to create a talent pool for the future, Infosys has planned to hire experienced tech professionals, recent college graduates from major universities and local and community colleges.

Additionally, the company said that it will institute training program in key competencies to make sure that the American workers are will-equipped to serve the clients.

“Having lived in the US for nearly 30 years, and being a part of the incredible innovation here, I truly believe Infosys can help clients bring innovation more directly into their businesses, as they create and drive their digital transformations,” said Mr Sikka.

“We can achieve this by enhancing our ability to attract and recruit local top talent across the US, by harnessing the global scale of Infosys, through software and platforms, and by educating and training people in the necessary skills,” he added