Business, Companies

Banks urge SC to force Mallya to deposit $40 mn Diageo deal money

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 3, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
A group of 17 public sector banks has alleged Mallya illegaly transfered Diageo deal money outside country.
Vijay Mallya has been living in UK.
 Vijay Mallya has been living in UK.

 Mumbai: A group of 17 public sector lenders have ratcheted up their efforts to recover around Rs 9,000 crore money granted to now defunct Kingfisher Airlines run by liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Banks on Friday urged the Supreme Court to force Vijay Mallya to deposit $40 million in court. Banks also requested the apex court to ask Mallya to be present in court if he failed to deposit money, according to ET Now.

According to the filing by the consortium of banks in SC, Mallya "illegally transferred Diageo deal money outside India". Last year, Mallya reached a settlement with United Spirits that cleared him from claims of mismanagement.

Under Diageo deal, Vija Mallya was given $75 million which the banks wanted frozen at the Debt Recovery Tribunal through a plea. DRT in early 2017 allowed group of banks to start recovery process.

The total debt that Mallya owes to banks included interest payments as well that accrued to the principal amount over the years since Mallya failed to repay them.

The embattled businessman who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the UK was declared a wilful defaulter by the State Bank of India, that has been leading the consortium in pursuance of loan default case.

Apart form that a special PMLA court in Mumbai has labelled him as a proclaimed offender as he has failed to appear before court on several occasions despite many bailable and non-bailable warrants due against him.

Tags: vijay mallya, sbi, state bank, loan default, kingfisher airlines
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya.

Faulty aircraft engines led to Kingfisher collapse: Mallya

A group firm of Pratt & Whitney has been sued for supplying defective engines to Kingfisher Airlines.
03 Mar 2017 10:59 AM
Vijay Mallya has been living in the UK after he left country on March 2 last year.

MEA starts Vijay Mallya's extradition process with UK govt

Ministry of External Affairs submits extradition request with UK High Commission, reports ET Now.
09 Feb 2017 5:45 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: David Warner takes his daughter for walk, gets mobbed by fans in Bengaluru

While David Warner was busy obliging his fans, his daughter Ivy was left to wander. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala High Court sends notice to BCCI on lifting Sreesanth’s lifetime ban

In his petition, Sreesanth had argued that the BCCI panel which inquired the matter (IPL-6 spot fixing case) had made its reports against him based on the information provided by the Delhi Police. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Student in Tamil Nadu swims 5 kms with hands and legs tied

Sabarinathan's attempt has been videographed from start to finish and has been sent to the Guinness committee (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cricket popular in India, but we can make football bigger and better: Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is in India to attend 'The Football Movement' 2017 conference organised by The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) together with India on Track (IOT) and the Premier League. (Photo: UKDIT)
 

Kolkata woman finds lizard in French fries at McDonald’s

Priyanka Moitra complained to the manager but he did not take any action so she took a picture and filed a complaint at the police station. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Breast cancer patient shocked as radiographer shares picture of penis

He faces a ban for his actions (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

ICICI Bank raises USD 300 million through bond sale

The bank had given a pricing guidance of up to 155 bps over the US treasury which is around 2 per cent, and the 3.25 per cent coupon reflects an ability to compress the pricing.

Volkswagen cars may cause 1,200 premature deaths in Europe

Researchers estimated that the excess emissions generated will cause about 60 premature deaths across the US.

Truce with Tata to leave DoCoMo with $790 investment for India

NTTDocomo is Japanese telecom player.

Thierry Lespiaucq to take charge of VW Passenger Cars in India

volkswagen

Air India removes operations head A K Kathpalia from post

Last month, aviation regulator DGCA had suspended Kathpalia's flying licence for three months for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol test.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham