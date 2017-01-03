Business, Companies

Tariff War: Airtel offers 3GB free 4G monthly data for non-users

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
Under the scheme, Airtel will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G network.
Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer
 Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel today upgraded its existing unlimited calling schemes by adding 3GB free 4G data, worth up to Rs 9,000, for non-users of its 4G services.

"Customers will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack or plan benefits," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Under the scheme, Airtel will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G network. "The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset that is currently not on the Airtel network.

Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer," the statement said.

This offer will be available to customers across India starting tomorrow and will close on February 28, 2017. "We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India's fastest network.

We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel," Bharti Airtel Director of Market Operations Ajai Puri said.

For pre-paid customers, Airtel offers unlimited calling to any network in the country and 1 GB of 4G data  for Rs 345. Any customers switching to Airtel 4G, will now get free local and STD calls and 4GB data.

Post paid customers with any 4G mobile handset who are not on the Airtel network or upgrading to a new 4G device, will now get 3GB free data per month, with all MyPlan Infinity plans.

"This is in addition to regular plan benefits which includes unlimited free voice calling - Local/STD/Roaming, generous bundles of data, free SMS and free subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies," the statement said.

Tags: bharti airtel, airtel tariff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man using FaceTime kills 5-year-old in crash, family sues Apple

Parents James and Bethany Modisette are suing Apple for damages on the basis that Apple failed to implement a safe design for FaceTime that can prevent driver from using the app while travelling, court document show.
 

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

All of them urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
 

Here are sex positions people with less experience in bed should avoid

Some might cause injuries while others may not be as good without experience (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

AIIMS partners Mobikwik for cashless payments

According to government data, mobile wallets saw 210 per cent rise in number of daily transactions to 67 lakh between November 8-December 25, 2016.

ICICI Bank cuts lending rate by 0.7 per cent

Banks have switched to MCLR as their new benchmark lending rate from June last year, replacing the base rate system for new borrowers.

Recent coking coal price rise puts pressure on SAIL's operations

While the company's celebrates its achievements, many more challenges still persist.

Ashok Leyland sales dip 12 per cent to 10,731 units in December

The company had sold 12,154 units in December 2015.

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts MCLR by up to 0.45 per cent

After revision, the one-year MCLR comes down to 9 per cent, while the one month and three month MCLRs will be 8.25 per cent and 8.40 per cent, respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham