Infosys appoints Salil S Parekh as CEO and Managing Director

New Delhi: India's second largest IT firm Infosys said on Saturday that it has appointed Salil S Parekh as its CEO and Managing Director.

Parekh, who is joining the company from Capgemini, will take over on January 2, 2018, Infosys said in a statement.

"He (Parekh) has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions," said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys Board.

The board believes that Parekh is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in the industry, he added.

Previously, Parekh was associated with Capgemini where he was a member of the Group Executive Board.

He has Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

U B Pravin Rao will step down as the interim CEO and Managing Director effective January 2, 2018 and will continue as Chief Operating Officer and a whole-time Director of the company, Infosys said.