Business, Companies

Cyrus Mistry now moves Appellate Law Tribunal against Tata Sons

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 2, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Mistry’s earlier petition with National Company Law Tribunal failed to elicit a favourable judgement.
Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry at an event.
 Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry at an event.

Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry has taken his legal fight against “oppression and mismanagement” at Tata Sons to next level. Mistry has now challenged his ouster as Tata Sons chairman on October 24 last year in Appellate Law Tribunal, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earlier Mistry had approached National Company Law Tribunal with a set of complaints against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons and some of its directors. Mistry in his petition wanted his ouster turned void and entire Tata Sons board disbanded.

NCLT refused a relief to aggrieved Mistry and rejected his plea for a stay on his ouster. Market regulator Securities and Exchnage Baord of India has also given clean chit to Tata Sons. Mistry had alleged fraudulent transaction worth Rs 22 crore in Tata Son’s joint venture with AirAisa.

Tags: cyrus mistry, ratan tata, appellate law tribunal, nclt, tata sons
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan Air Force denies airlifting horse gifted by Sharif to Qatari emir

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has denied reports that its aircraft was used to airlift a horse to Qatar as a gift from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Photo: ANI)
 

In crucial situations, MS Dhoni is captain Virat Kohli's go-to-man

“I am not new to captaincy, but there has to be a balance between understanding the skills needed to lead in shorter formats. MS has been helping a lot on that front,
 

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Pure love in the age of flirting & flings; adorably tactile!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania poster.
 

Video: Virat Kohli stumps journalist with witty reply over his form as opener

Kohli had an extremely witty response to a question over his form as an opener in the press meet following India’s T20I series victory over England. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Suresh Raina’s six injures 6-year-old boy during India-England Bengaluru T20
 

Captain Cool is '4-Star': Dhoni gets unique memento from Team India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Bajaj Auto sales down 18 per cent in January

Its commercial vehicle sales stood at 30,093 units during the month under review as compared to 40,951 units in the year-ago period, down 27 per cent.

Union Budget 2017: Tax relief on local oil sales by foreign firms

Representational image.

Govt to merge state-owned OMCs to make a global oil giant

Representational image.

Grasim denies making 'large investment' in Idea Cellular

The merger of Vodafone and Idea would have formed one of the largest telecoms companies in the world.

Demonetisation great move for India in longer term: Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham