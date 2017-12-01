search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770 million

REUTERS
Published Dec 1, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 12:13 pm IST
Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India in a dispute over unpaid state incentives.
Nissan sought payment of incentives due from the Tamil Nadu government as part of a 2008 agreement to set up a car manufacturing plant in the southern state.
 Nissan sought payment of incentives due from the Tamil Nadu government as part of a 2008 agreement to set up a car manufacturing plant in the southern state.

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India to seek more than $770 million in a dispute over unpaid state incentives, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters.

In a legal notice sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Nissan sought payment of incentives due from the Tamil Nadu government as part of a 2008 agreement to set up a car manufacturing plant in the southern state.

According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking federal assistance did not yield any results.

The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between federal and state officials and Nissan executives, said the person familiar with the matter, who did not want to be named as it is not public.

The federal officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, the person said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.

A Nissan spokesman said the company was “committed to working with the government of India toward a resolution,” but did not elaborate.

A senior Tamil Nadu state official said the government hoped to resolve the dispute without having to go to international arbitration. “There is no discrepancy with regard to the amount due, and we are trying hard to resolve the issue,” the official told Reuters.

Tags: nissan, outstanding dues, manufacturing plant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Roped in as Test captain for MS Dhoni, here’s what Virat Kohli told team for 1st time

Virat Kohli on Thursday revealed a pep talk he gave to the Indian team during the Adelaide Test against Australia, where he led the country for the first time.(Photo: AP)
 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Maruti November sales up 14 per cent at 1,54,600 units

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 1.8 per cent decline to 38,204 units during the month.

Bajaj Auto sales rise 21 per cent in November

Commercial vehicles sales jumped 94 per cent to 62,488 units during the month compared to 32,191 units in the year- ago period.

Thomas Cook India to redeem Rs 125 crore preference shares

Company's board has approved redemption of 12.50 cr non convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 10 each.

Tatas have shown interest in Air India: Jayant Sinha

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. (Photo: PTI)

CSR spending rose to Rs 9,882 crore in 2015-16: Chaudhary

Union minister P P Chaudhary.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham