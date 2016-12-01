Jio grew faster than FB, Skype in three months: Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said that Reliance Jio, the 4G service he launched in September, grew faster than social networking sites like Facebook, Skype and WhatsApp in only three months.

“Jio has crossed 50 million customers in 83 days. It has signed 6 lakh customers per day,” Ambani said.

He went on to brief that 80 per cent of Jio users consume less than 1 GB of data daily which according to him is 30 times the average usage on other networks.

According to Ambani, Jio in merely three months has turned out to be fastest growing technology company in the world that is also in the process of doubling its digitally-enabled outlets across country.

The company, he said, has said it has now started home-delivery of Jio SIMs.

Reliance Jio has introduced Happy New Year offer under which customers will get 30 times the average usage on other networks free till March 31, 2017, Ambani said.

The billionaire industrialist congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "bold" and "historic" decision to demonetise old currency notes.