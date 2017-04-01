Business, Companies

Reliance Jio extends Prime offer till April 15, gets 72 million members in a month

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 1, 2017, 12:36 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 12:39 am IST
The company has decided to extend a relaxation in deadline as there was a huge demand for Prime membership.
Ambani thanked in a letter to Jio subscribers for giving Prime such a tremendous response.
 Ambani thanked in a letter to Jio subscribers for giving Prime such a tremendous response.

Mumbai: Reliance Industries' telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm has extended its Prime offer till April 15. Jio had set March 31 as deadline for its existing customers to sign up for Prime membership that promises all current Jio services at dirt cheap rates.

The company has decided to extend a relaxation in deadline as there was a huge demand for Prime membership. Its free Happy New Year plan comes to an end on March 31 when it completes over six months of launch of free services.

A Jio user is required to pay a one-time yearly sign up fee of Rs 99 for being able to continue to get all the Jio services offered under free plan.  Besides, a monthly recharge in the range of Rs 149 and Rs 303 has also been created for majority of Jio users.

"Jio added over 72 million customers in just one month," The Economic Times quoted RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani as saying. Ambani thanked in a letter to Jio subscribers for giving Prime such a tremendous response.

The company that has been offering free unlimited mobile data and voice calls since its commercial launch on September 5 last year has won favourable ruling at Advertising Standards Council of India.

Jio had objected to Bharti Airtel running promotional ads on TV that claims Airtel was fastest 4G network in country. On Friday ASCI ruled in Jio's favour saying the ad was misleading. Airtel has disputed the ruling and has indicated it will challenge it.

Tags: reliance jio
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

(Representational image)

There’s a sequel to Reliance Jio’s Prime offer?

A new report suggests that Reliance Jio is likely to come up with another Prime offer.
31 Mar 2017 4:42 PM
Mukesh Ambani at a Jio event.

Reliance Jio offers extra freebies with Prime to woo more users

Users will get extra 1GB, 5GB and 10GB of data provided they recharge before Happy New Year offer ends.
27 Mar 2017 6:34 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
Several Bollywood stars attended the AsiaSpa Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Rekha, Aditi, other stars look stunning at awards show
A special prayer meet was held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away earlier this month, on Thursday where the Bachchan and Rai family members were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek pay tribute to Krishnaraj Rai at prayer meet
Bollywood celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Anushka, Shraddha, Kriti, other stars impress with their casual style
Numerous stars from the film industry were present for a screening of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Naam Shabana' in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars watch Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana at screening
Film stars came out in their stylish best for day two of the IIFA Utsavam 2017 held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Utsavam 2017: Stars make a fashion statement at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asteroid as big as a bus came closer to Earth than moon last night

(Representational image)
 

Bangladesh refuse to tour Pakistan for Twenty20 series

BCB has rejected all proposals to share revenue although they were open to playing at a neutral venue if needed. (Photo: ICC)
 

After KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay likely to miss IPL 2017

Indian regulars Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay are likely to miss the entire IPL 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Not The Ring or Rehnuma, this could be Shah Rukh Khan-Imtiaz film's title

SRK and Imtiaz are collaborating for the very first time.
 

Organisation gives free sex toys to women for closing orgasm gap

The move is set to increase sexual exploration (Photo: YouTube)
 

There’s a sequel to Reliance Jio’s Prime offer?

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Snapdeal sounds out SBI Caps, Kotak Capital, 3 others for' 19 IPO

The source also said out of the five i-bankers sounded out, it will pick only one lead-banker that could be either SBI Caps or Kotak.

Natural gas price cut marginally to $2.48 mmBtu

The price of gas between October 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016 was USD 3.81 per mmBtu and USD 4.66 in prior six month period. (Representational image)

Happy New Year for Jio as Airtel asked to remove fastest network ad

Mukesh Ambani has been at the forefront of Jio's launch.

Airtel launches 4G in 22 towns of Kashmir valley

Airtel 4G will allow customers to experience uninterrupted HD video streaming, superfast uploading and downloading of movies, music and images.

Coal India director R Mohan Das services terminated

Das holds a post graduate degree in social work from Madurai University.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham