Reliance Jio extends Prime offer till April 15, gets 72 million members in a month

Mumbai: Reliance Industries' telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm has extended its Prime offer till April 15. Jio had set March 31 as deadline for its existing customers to sign up for Prime membership that promises all current Jio services at dirt cheap rates.

The company has decided to extend a relaxation in deadline as there was a huge demand for Prime membership. Its free Happy New Year plan comes to an end on March 31 when it completes over six months of launch of free services.

A Jio user is required to pay a one-time yearly sign up fee of Rs 99 for being able to continue to get all the Jio services offered under free plan. Besides, a monthly recharge in the range of Rs 149 and Rs 303 has also been created for majority of Jio users.

"Jio added over 72 million customers in just one month," The Economic Times quoted RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani as saying. Ambani thanked in a letter to Jio subscribers for giving Prime such a tremendous response.

The company that has been offering free unlimited mobile data and voice calls since its commercial launch on September 5 last year has won favourable ruling at Advertising Standards Council of India.

Jio had objected to Bharti Airtel running promotional ads on TV that claims Airtel was fastest 4G network in country. On Friday ASCI ruled in Jio's favour saying the ad was misleading. Airtel has disputed the ruling and has indicated it will challenge it.