Business, Autos

Used car dealers worried about car vending machines

AFP
Published Dec 21, 2016, 12:47 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 3:17 am IST
Online used car retailer Carvana steps up its fight against brick-and-motar stores.
Online used car retailer Carvana opened its newest “vending machine” last week in Houston, where the gleaming, glass-encased structure sits right off a busy freeway.
 Online used car retailer Carvana opened its newest “vending machine” last week in Houston, where the gleaming, glass-encased structure sits right off a busy freeway.

Washington: If brick-and-mortar stores fear Amazon and e-commerce as a threat to their existence, used car dealers may be terrified by the newest development in their industry: a car vending machine.

Yes, it's real. And no, you can't shake it to get a free one. Online used car retailer Carvana opened its newest “vending machine” last week in Houston, where the gleaming, glass-encased structure sits right off a busy freeway.

The eight-storey automated garage — three levels higher than the first version which debuted in Nashville a year ago —holds 30 cars. It dispenses used vehicles in four delivery bays, but only to customers who have the special coin to make it work -- which they receive after completing an online purchase.

This is a marketing gimmick, of course. But the company believes it could prove a valuable part of the strategy to win customers over by completely overhauling the dreaded process of buying a used car, something notoriously difficult and plagued by the fear of sales people taking advantage of prospective buyers.

“Our view of what we are trying to do is make the experience a high quality one that customers love,” Carvana co-founder and CEO Ernie Garcia told AFP. The goal, he said, is “to make car buying fun.”He said the founders did not start out planning to be an online site, but aimed to rethink the car buying transaction from start to finish and find ways to “differentiate economically, through the entire pipeline.”

The first step was to take a page out of Amazon's book and get rid of dealerships, which Garcia says adds $400 to the price of a car. Another $1,400 goes to pay sales personnel.

Carvana, which launched in 2013 and is now in 21 markets after adding 12 this year, stores its cars far outside cities in areas where rent is cheap.

The company says this year it saved customers more than $1,400 on average on purchase prices compared to the Kelley Blue Book suggested price, the industry standard.

The typical concern for customers buying a used car is whether they can trust that the vehicle is safe and reliable, and whether they are paying too much.
And even in the best of cases, the process can take several hours of paperwork to complete a purchase through a traditional dealer.

Tags: amazon, carvana

Lifestyle Gallery

From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

5 Reasons why you should buy the Ignis

Here’s are five reasons why the Ignis is not a run-of-the-mill offering in its price band.

Skoda showcases facelifted Octavia’s new features

The new connectivity services have been added to the car under the name ‘Skoda Connect’, which is further divided into Infotainment Online and Care Connect services.

JLR launches new Range Rover Evoque

The model will be available in six variants.

Indian recalls over 23,000 motorcycles in the US; India to follow soon

Currently, the recall has been issued in the US market but the Indian motorcycles are imported as CBU units in India from the US market.

BlackBerry spending $75 million on autos hub over several years

BlackBerry will initially work with middleware supplier PolySync and semiconductor company Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T), as well as its hometown University of Waterloo on its autonomous driving project.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham