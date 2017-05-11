Business, Companies

Tech Mahindra looks to lay off hundreds on 'performance' ground

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 9:48 am IST
The company which ranks fifth in the tally of Indian IT firms by revenues has begun its annual performance appraisal process.
(Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

New Delhi: After Infosys and Wipro, it's now IT firm Tech Mahindra that could hand out pink slips to hundreds of employees as it looks to "weed out bottom performers".

Tech Mahindra -- which ranks fifth in the tally of Indian IT firms by revenues -- has begun its annual performance appraisal process.

"We have a process of weeding out bottom performers every year and this year is no different," Tech Mahindra said in an emailed response.

The Mumbai-based company, however, did not specify the number of employees that could be asked to leave. However, industry sources suggest that the number would run into hundreds. At the end of December 2016, the company had over 1.17 lakh employees.

Tech Mahindra's larger rivals, Wipro, Infosys and Cognizant have already initiated similar performance reviews and estimates suggest that thousands of employees in the sector could be shown the door over the next few weeks.

The development comes at a time when Indian IT firms are facing challenges in the business environment and stricter work permit regime in countries like the US, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

While the companies have termed these layoffs as part of normal business decisions, many believe these are directed more towards controlling costs.

Last week, the US-based Cognizant had rolled out a voluntary separation programme for directors, associate VPs and senior VPs, offering them 6-9 months of salary.

Wipro, too, is learnt to have asked about 600 employees to leave as part of its annual "performance appraisal" even as speculations were that the number could go as high as 2,000.

With the US hardening its stance on outsourcing, IT firms are under pressure to hire locals instead of taking Indian employees on work visas to client sites. This also impacts their margins.

Infosys, for instance, has said it will hire 10,000 people in the US over the next two years. It is also looking at setting up four new innovation centres there.

IT companies have been one of the largest recruiters in the country. Apart from the impact of stringent visa regime, increasing automation of processes would also lead to reduction in hiring in coming years.

Tags: infosys, wipro, tech mahindra, tech mahindra employess

Related Stories

Huawei and Tech Mahindra

Huawei, Tech Mahindra sign global pact for enterprise business

The alliance would also involve launching a joint go-to-market strategy by leveraging each other's core strengths.
17 Mar 2017 8:22 PM
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra sets up 'Factory of the Future' lab in Bengaluru

The lab will demonstrate solutions and products built in association with many leading software and hardware vendors.
07 Mar 2017 4:32 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA’s Cassini captures methane clouds drifting across Saturn's moon

The image was taken on May 7, 2017, at a distance of 316,000 miles (508,000 kilometers).
 

Justin Bieber treats himself to coffee; plays football with localites

Justin Bieber (Pic: Instagram)
 

Bieber gives 100 free tickets to underprivileged children for his Mumbai concert

Justin Bieber with the kids. (Pic: Twitter/ Psit_vatsal).
 

These Bollywood celebrities added more glamour to Bieber’s already sparkling concert

Celebrities present at the concert.
 

This Hyderabad bus stop is made from 1,000 recycled water bottles

The construction of the bus stop Swaroopnagar colony was taken up by Bamboo House India with their ‘Recycle India’ initiative. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: This ‘head-tennis’ match is absolutely unbelievable and is even going viral

The viral video has got over 4 million views on Facebook and has been shared over 19,000 times with over 56,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Patanjali eyes Rs 1 lakh-crore turnover in next 5 years

Baba Ramdev

Tata Steel eyes land allotted to ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, in February 2016 sought permission to change the use of 2,800 acres of land at Ballari to set up a 600 MW solar power plant, since the 2,800 acres has already been allotted to Arcelor for a mega steel plant.

GGK Tech to double its staff count

Founded in 2004, the company has plans to set up its own campus in Hyderabad for better collaboration and efficiency.

Nearly 2 lakh IT jobs to vanish, says expert

According to Kris Lakshmikanth, the CEO of a recruitment firm, Headhunters, nearly two lakh IT jobs will disappear by March 2018.

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net skids 14 per cent to Rs 718 cr on lower sales

Two-wheeler major sold a total of 66,64,240 units during the fiscal as against 66,32,322 in 2015-16.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham